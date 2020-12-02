Manatee County Animal Services ‘Home for the Holidays’ drive is underway

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services has announced its “Home for the Holidays” adoption drive.
The shelter has over a hundred adoptable dogs and cats to choose from and all adoption fees will be waived until January 5. Adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, and rabies certificate -- a value of over $300 in savings. Manatee County residents are required to license their new pet for an additional $20.
The Palmetto Adoption Center and Shelter, located at 305 25th Street West in Palmetto, and Manatee County Cat Town, located at 216 6th Avenue East in Bradenton, are available to visit by appointment only. You can make your online appointment by going to mymanatee.org/pets and filling out an adopter profile and reserving your appointment date.
Unfortunately, not every pet will find their forever family in time for the holidays. There is another option to give pets a memorable Christmas. MCAS is also offering its holiday fostering program. From November 20 – January 5, you can take home a shelter dog or cat for 2 – 5 days.
MCAS provides all food and necessary supplies. For more information, please fill out the express application at http://bit.ly/petemerg.
You can also buy items for the shelter using its Amazon Wish List.
