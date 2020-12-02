Man arrested after allegedly beating woman and child with metal pole after being accused of stealing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly beating a woman and her daughter with a metal pole after being accused of stealing.
This incident took place last month on Nov. 19 in North Port, when deputies say they received a 911 call from a woman who reported that she and her daughter had been injured after being hit with a pipe repeatedly by Cody Bryant.
Deputies say when they arrived to the scene, the woman told them that she and Bryant lived across the street from each other, but that they had also been living with each other off and on for the past five months.
Reportedly, the woman confronted Bryant about some items missing from her home and he denied taking them. According to deputies, the woman then grabbed a ring off of a table in the home and she told Bryant that he could have the ring back when he gives her those items back.
Law enforcement officers say Bryant then proceeded to run outside and threw a large rock at the home and broke a glass window and threatened to burn her house down.
Deputies say the woman then gave Bryant back the ring, but he was still infuriated and started swinging a metal pole and hit the woman on her back and her shoulder.
According to deputies, the woman did admit that she picked up another metal pole out of self-defense and swung it towards Bryant, but missed him.
Deputies say Bryant continued to to hit her and her daughter multiple times with the pole on their back, shoulder and leg areas.
SCSO says the woman then called 911 out of fear that her and her daughter would continue to be beaten. Bryant ran away from the scene before deputies arrived.
Sarasota Rescue responded to the scene and the child was transported to the hospital due to injuries on her shoulder and leg. Deputies say the woman refused to be treated for injuries on her shoulder and back.
Bryant has been taken into police custody, transported to the Sarasota County Jail and is facing charges of Aggravated Battery Causing Bodily Harm, Cruelty Towards Child, Aggravated Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief Over 200 less than 1,000.
