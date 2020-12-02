Low levels of red tide reported at some Suncoast beaches

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Some beaches in Sarasota County are experiencing low levels of red tide. Some beaches in Lee and Pinellas County also having the same issue. Venice Beach, Caspersen Beach and Manasota Beach are reporting small amounts of red tide.
Experts say we may be seeing these traces of red tide because of the recent Tropical Storm Eta and also from the water release at Lake Okeechobee. There aren’t any issues of dead sea life or the smell like from a few years ago, but there is still a lot of concern this could eventually get worse.
“It certainly grabs my attention and I want to be aware of it,” said Rusty Chinnis with Suncoast Waterkeeper. “We have many of these small backgrounds that don’t develop and yet there’s no way to know if this will turn into a full bloom, so you have to keep your eyes on it.”
Chinnis went on to tell ABC7 that everyone can do their part to improve water quality by helping to prevent dumping in our waterways. He’s encouraging people to reach out to local officials to create change.
The latest red tide reports from the FWC can be found here https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.