Florida Attorney General secures more than $2 Million in COVID-19 recoveries for Florida consumers

“Floridians have dealt with many challenges during this pandemic. Many are struggling financially and that is why I am glad to announce that our Consumer Protection Division has recovered more than $2 million dollars for consumers,” said Moody. “These efforts would not be possible without the help of the many Floridians who contacted our office. Our team is still assisting consumers with extreme price increases for commodities and services related to COVID-19. We will continue to work diligently to stop those exploiting this health crisis to target Floridians.”