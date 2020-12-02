FDOT to host hybrid public hearing on US 41 Improvements Project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) invites the public to an in-person, online, and phone hybrid public hearing regarding the US 41 improvements in Sarasota County, from Beneva Road to Stickney Point Road,
This project is being constructed in two phases, from Beneva Road to Caribbean Drive and from Caribbean Drive to Stickney Point Road.
The in-person open house will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at The Devyn located in Sarasota (Alexandra Ballroom at 7113 South Tamiami Trail).
The formal/virtual hearing will start at 6 p.m. FDOT says the primary purpose of this project is to create a complete street that serves all users: cars, trucks, transit, pedestrians, and bicyclists. The median openings along the corridor are also being evaluated and modified, as necessary.
Register for the US 41 Improvements Project hybrid public hearing by visiting the project websites at: http://swflroads.com/us41/benevatocaribbean/ & http://swflroads.com/us41/caribbeantostickneypoint/
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent.
FDOT says the proposed design includes reconstruction of paved shoulders, from 4 to 6-feet, to provide 6-foot-wide buffered bike lanes and widening the right turn-lanes to accommodate the new bike lanes. FDOT also says the design wil add 6-foot-wide concrete sidewalks along both sides of US 41, pedestrian sidewalk ramps will be modified throughout the project to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, bus shelter pads will be constructed, and driveways will be modified as needed to accommodate ADA guidelines, the new bike lanes, and to bring them up to current design standards.
Project concept plans are available at the Gulf Gate Public Library located at 7112 Curtiss Ave in Sarasota. Library hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and closed Sunday.
Comments and questions will be taken during the hearing, by email, through the websites, and by mail through December 21, 2020.
