FDOT to host hybrid public hearing on US 41 Improvements Project

FDOT says the proposed design includes reconstruction of paved shoulders, from 4 to 6-feet, to provide 6-foot-wide buffered bike lanes and widening the right turn-lanes to accommodate the new bike lanes. FDOT also says the design wil add 6-foot-wide concrete sidewalks along both sides of US 41, pedestrian sidewalk ramps will be modified throughout the project to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines, bus shelter pads will be constructed, and driveways will be modified as needed to accommodate ADA guidelines, the new bike lanes, and to bring them up to current design standards.