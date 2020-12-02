FDOH reports more than 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s update

By ABC7 Staff | November 27, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 4:25 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 8,632 new cases of COVID-19 and a 9.10% positivity rate on its Wednesday COVID-19 dashboard update.

The state is reporting 97 new deaths since Tuesday. Since March, there have been 1,018,160 cases statewide and 18,776 deaths.

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 17,164 Residents: 16,936 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 228

Conditions and Care Deaths: 383 Hospitalizations* Residents: 977 Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41

Gender: Male: 7,847 (46%) Female: 8,891 (52%) Unknown/No data: 198 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,523 (9%) White: 9,533 (56%) Other: 2,500 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 3,380 (20%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,423 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 8,882 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 3,631 (21%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 14,093 Residents: 13,726 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 367

Conditions and Care Deaths: 393 Hospitalizations* Residents: 907 Non-Residents: 26

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 48

Gender: Male: 6,345 (46%) Female: 7,301 (53%) Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)

Race: Black: 865 (6%) White: 8,748 (64%) Other: 1,260 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,853 (21%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,794 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 8,167 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 3,765 (27%)

