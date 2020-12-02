FDLE searching for missing 12-year-old Florida girl

KEY WEST, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is searching for a 12-year-old girl that has been reported missing after last being seen in Key West.
FDLE says Jaselle Diaz was last observed in the area of the 2900 block of Seidenburg Avenue in Key West.
Diaz has been missing since November 16. She is Caucasian, five-feet-five-inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds, has red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or dial 911.
