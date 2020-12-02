A cold December morning!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Welcome to the coldest morning of December - So far! While Suncoast temps are in the low 40s, most of the Panhandle dipped into the 20s this morning! We have a sunny and chilly start, warming only to the mid 60s today, which is still 10 degrees below average. But warmer air returns to end the week as our next small storm approaches.
We’re tracking that storm for a Friday night to Saturday morning time frame with scattered showers. Then skies are clearing for Saturday afternoon and Sunday, and still holding on to the low 70s for weekend highs.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.