A cold December morning!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Welcome to the coldest morning of December - So far! While Suncoast temps are in the low 40s, most of the Panhandle dipped into the 20s this morning! We have a sunny and chilly start, warming only to the mid 60s today, which is still 10 degrees below average. But warmer air returns to end the week as our next small storm approaches.