Chalkboard Champion: Looping to first grade during the pandemic

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -A Manatee County teacher is being awarded $500 for how she has been helping students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angela Perez-Garcia is a first grade teacher at Bayshore Elementary.
“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher since I was in middle school, I always liked helping students. I came from a low-income family and I went to school close-by, Daughtrey Elementary, and I wanted to be in a school just like that to help students just like me when I was younger,” she said.
The person who nominated her said when schools went virtual in March, she kept up with students and families so they would not fall behind in their learning.
Additionally she decided to “loop to first grade” with her then kindergarten students so they could finish out the school year together.
“I can actually finish the year with them and have a celebration because when we got shut down, we didn’t really get to do that,” said Perez-Garcia.
She says she is honored to be chosen as a Chalkboard Champion.
“I just can’t believe someone took their time to nominate me. It’s such a great appreciation that people take time to see that I really do care. I come everyday and try to do 100% with my kids and I’m so grateful.”
