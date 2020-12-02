Another cold start but a warmer finish Thursday

Much warmer on Friday as winds shift to the SE out ahead of another cold front. The lows on Friday will be in the upper 50′s to low 60′s across the area with a high in the upper 70′s by the afternoon. We will see an increase in cloudiness throughout the day as the cold front approaches. Look for mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon on Friday with a slight chance for a few late day showers or an isolated thunderstorm as the cold front gets closer. The rain chance through the afternoon stands at 20%.