Another cold start but a warmer finish Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The early Florida chill will be around for one more morning before things start to warm up again. The lows to start the day will be in the upper 40′s which is 10 degrees warmer than the frigid start we experienced Wednesday. You will still need a jacket to start the day but can take it off by noon as temperatures will be in the low 70′s by then.
Look for plenty of sunshine once again on Thursday with winds out of the east at 10 to 15 mph. For boater expect winds out of the east at 15 knots to start the day, subsiding to 5-10 by the afternoon. Seas will be 2 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
Much warmer on Friday as winds shift to the SE out ahead of another cold front. The lows on Friday will be in the upper 50′s to low 60′s across the area with a high in the upper 70′s by the afternoon. We will see an increase in cloudiness throughout the day as the cold front approaches. Look for mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon on Friday with a slight chance for a few late day showers or an isolated thunderstorm as the cold front gets closer. The rain chance through the afternoon stands at 20%.
Friday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a good chance (50%) for showers and a few thunderstorms through the evening and during the early morning hours. The storms associated with this front should not be severe.
The front should clear the area near sunrise on Saturday and skies will begin to clear a bit as the day moves on. It will turn cool once again with winds picking up from the NW at 20 mph. This will keep temperatures in check with highs only in the upper 60′s to near 70 for the day.
Sunday morning expect a cool start with lows some 4-6 degrees below the average of 56 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with some residual cloudiness left behind from the front. The high on Sunday only 69. It won’t be as windy so Sunday looks to be the better of weekend to do some boating.
We stay cool through Wednesday with highs only in the upper 60′s under partly cloudy skies.
