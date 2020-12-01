TPA relaunches flights to Havana

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - 73,000 Cubans who live in the Tampa Bay region can look forward to reconnect with loved ones for Christmas because Southwest will resume its daily Havana flights after halting the service in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As some international services slowly return to Tampa International Airport, Southwest Airlines is planning to bring back the most popular route-- its commercial nonstop service between Tampa and Havana, beginning Dec. 6.
While Cuba charter flights resumed weeks ago, Southwest’s service provides an easy connection that has been enjoyed by TPA passengers since it first launched four years ago.
Travel between the two countries comes with some restrictions, of course, as there are not only tourist card requirements for Americans to enter Cuba, but COVID-19 requirements for all visitors as well. Travelers will receive a free COVID-19 test upon arrival at José Martí International Airport and must quarantine at a hotel or casa particular for 24 hours. Also, incoming travelers must carry travel insurance that covers COVID-19, which may also be purchased at the airport for $30.
For more information on travel to Cuba, several travel sites provide guidance including the IATA Travel Centre interactive map.
