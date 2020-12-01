TPA relaunches flights to Havana

Travel between the two countries comes with some restrictions, of course, as there are not only tourist card requirements for Americans to enter Cuba, but COVID-19 requirements for all visitors as well. Travelers will receive a free COVID-19 test upon arrival at José Martí International Airport and must quarantine at a hotel or casa particular for 24 hours. Also, incoming travelers must carry travel insurance that covers COVID-19, which may also be purchased at the airport for $30.