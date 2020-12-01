Suncoast Nursing Programs hope to fill gap in staff shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the number of cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, the amount of nurses have not. We are seeing a nursing shortage across the nation, and it’s directly affecting our Suncoast hospitals. Staffing has been an issue at hospitals and facilities in Florida way before the pandemic, but it’s now that they’re really feeling the impacts of it. However, now, academic programs are being brought to the Suncoast to train and employ more frontline health heroes.