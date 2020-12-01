SCSO continuing shooting investigation on intersection of Desoto Road and Tuttle Avenue, 5300 block of Tuttle Avenue closed off

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says they are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred on Monday night.
The incident took place around 9:00 pm in the 5300 block of Tuttle Avenue in the City of Sarasota.
Deputies say based on early findings in the investigation, detectives believe that the suspect fired nearly two dozen shots at the victim’s vehicle.
According to deputies, the victim suffered several gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
Deputies say that as a result of this investigation, the 5300 block of Tuttle Avenue and surrounding intersections off of Tuttle Avenue will be temporarily closed off.
SCSO believes that this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call SCSO at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477) or online at this website.
