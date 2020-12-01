School choice open enrollment begins in Manatee County for 2021-22 school year

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - School Choice Open Enrollment started on Tuesday in Manatee County for the 2021-22 school year.
Parents can choose for their student(s) to attend a school in the district other than the one that he or she is zoned in.
The school district tweeted out on Tuesday that parents can choose to make this decision without having to give a reason for doing so.
The final day for parents to participate in Open Enrollment is January 15, 2021.
For more information about Open Enrollment, visit the School Choice section of the Manatee Schools website.
