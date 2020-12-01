Salvation Army in Sarasota to serve as a Cold Weather Shelter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials coordinated with municipal partners and the Salvation Army to provide cold weather sheltering for those in need due to the predicted drop in temperatures this evening.
The Salvation Army - Center of Hope located at 1400 10th Street in Sarasota will conduct their normal cold weather operation plan with intake beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.
Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.