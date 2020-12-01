Poinsettia Parade cancelled in North Port due to COVID-19 pandemic

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that the annual Poinsettia Parade has been canceled.
The parade was going to take place on this Saturday, and it included in-person and virtual viewing.
The city released a statement on Monday explaining how they tried to make every effort possible to try to make the parade happen, but they felt that this was the best decision to make for this year.
“City staff have made every effort, despite these challenging times, to adapt this event and safely provide the community with a parade that would offer both virtual and limited in-person viewing options. Unfortunately, many past participants were understandably uncomfortable being a part of a parade this year due to COVID-19.”
According to published reports, a socially-distanced tree lighting ceremony was held on Monday at the City Center Front Green, and the city has planned a ‘Swim with Santa’ event on December 19, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the North Port Aquatic Center.
If you would like to attend the event, it is being recommended for you to pre-register because space will be limited. To register, just click on this link.
If you have any further questions or concerns, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or send an email to this email address.
