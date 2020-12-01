Lakewood Ranch Medical Center opens new free-standing emergency department

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LRMC) opened their new free-standing emergency department, ER at Fruitville on Tuesday.
The department is located on the east side of I-75 at 6760 Fruitville Road in Sarasota.
ER at Fruitville will be a full-service emergency department that provides emergency care to those in need 24/7.
It also features 10,873 square feet of space, a full-service laboratory, X-ray, CT, and ultrasound.
LRMC says they will be constantly staffed by a physician and they will accept ambulances. The department will be capable of treating all major conditions that are presented to an emergency room.
Any patients that need any further treatment will be transferred to LRMC or another hospital of their choice.
