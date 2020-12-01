The Florida chill is on

S
ARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are jumping right into Winter as lows are expected to be in the upper 30′s well inland and low to mid 40′s elsewhere. With the wind blowing NE at 10-15 mph it will feel much cooler. Winds chills will be in the low to mid 30′s from about 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. so bundle up as you head out the door.
There will be plenty of sunshine on Wednesday but the high will be some 10 degrees below average. Expect highs in the mid 60′s with ENE winds at 10-15 mph.
Clear again on Thursday night with lows in the low 50′s. Thursday we will see things warm up a bit with highs around 75 degrees look for mostly sunny skies and winds out of the ESE at 10 mph.
Friday a storm system begins to develop in the Gulf which will bring some increase in cloudiness. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday with a high in the upper 70′s. A cold front will move in during the early morning hours on Saturday with a good chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms as the front moves through.
The clouds and rain may linger through the late morning on Saturday then some clearing happening during the afternoon on Saturday. Windy weather will be with us on Saturday with some winds advisories likely for boaters.
Saturday night clear and cool again with lows in the low to mid 50′s. Sunday looks nice with with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s. It will be breezy however through the day.
For boaters expect winds out of the NE at 10-15 knots and seas 2-4 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.