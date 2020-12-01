The Florida chill is on

ARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are jumping right into Winter as lows are expected to be in the upper 30′s well inland and low to mid 40′s elsewhere. With the wind blowing NE at 10-15 mph it will feel much cooler. Winds chills will be in the low to mid 30′s from about 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. so bundle up as you head out the door.