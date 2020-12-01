District 1 City Commissioner resigns in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port tweeted on Tuesday that District 1 City Commissioner, David Iannotti, has resigned from his post.
“I respectfully tender my resignation as City of North Port Commissioner, District Seat 1, effective immediately,” Iannotti said in his resignation letter. “This has been a grueling decision to make based upon very recent personal health matters. My apologies to city staff and the great citizens of North Port. Although this will cause a temporary setback for the city it is necessary and in the city’s long term best interest.”
The city says the next steps are going to be discussed at future special meeting this month and that the exact date will be announced soon.
The City Clerk’s Office also says they are already in discussions with the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office in regards to a possible special election.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.