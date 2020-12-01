Cold Weather Shelter opens in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to freezing temperatures forecast by The National Weather Service, The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition located at 1476 Kenesaw Street in Port Charlotte, will provide shelter to people who need refuge from the cold.
The shelter will be open to accept guests between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The American Red Cross will be supporting the shelter with cots.
For information, call 2-1-1. Charlotte County residents in Englewood, TTY users and other areas may dial 941-205-2161.
