Breezy and cool Tuesday, really cold Wednesday morning!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cool High Pressure dominates our Gulf coast weather through Wednesday. That means a breezy Tuesday with cool temps in the low 60s. Strong winds will make for High Surf and dangerous boating conditions Tuesday.
Then a very chilly night with Wednesday morning lows in the 30s to near 40 for the Suncoast and some freezing temperatures in northern Florida. Freeze Warnings are in effect for Wednesday morning in much of northern Florida.
Temps will warm up to end the week as this cool High moves away. Then our eyes turn to the next storm. We’re tracking a small storm in Texas and Louisiana developing Wednesday. It moves into the Suncoast late Friday and could linger into Saturday morning with showers, then it moves away later Saturday, still giving us a dry Sunday.
