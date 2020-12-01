Attorney General Ashley Moody provides tips for safe giving on Giving Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians about the possibility of charity fraud occurring on Giving Tuesday, and the precautions that they need to take.
“The holiday season is a time when many give generously to organizations and those in need,” Moody said. “Unfortunately, as charitable donations increase during this season, so does the potential for charity fraud. I want to encourage all Floridians who plan to give to others this holiday season to beware of scammers who try to take advantage of their generosity. One of the best ways to avoid charity fraud and stop these scammers in their tracks is by donating to established, well-known organizations.”
Moody’s Office released a new ‘Tis the Season’ edition to the ‘Scams at a Glance’ program in November which contained tips and resources for consumers going into the holiday season. This includes how to not become a victim of charity fraud. The following are some of the tips:
- Ensure the charity is registered and eligible to solicit in Florida by visiting the Consumer Services section of the FDACS website and clicking Check-A-Charity.
- Research how the charity uses donations.
- Refrain from providing banking information to unsolicited calls or emails on behalf of a charity.
- Pay careful attention to the charity’s name before making a donation.
To view the English edition of the ‘Scams At A Glance,’ click here.
To view the Spanish edition of the ‘Scams At A Glance,’ click here.
