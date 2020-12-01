Attorney General Ashley Moody provides tips for safe giving on Giving Tuesday

“The holiday season is a time when many give generously to organizations and those in need,” Moody said. “Unfortunately, as charitable donations increase during this season, so does the potential for charity fraud. I want to encourage all Floridians who plan to give to others this holiday season to beware of scammers who try to take advantage of their generosity. One of the best ways to avoid charity fraud and stop these scammers in their tracks is by donating to established, well-known organizations.”