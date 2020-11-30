17-year-old shot and killed after deputies say was ‘Drug deal gone bad’

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are conducting a homicide investigation on Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 East in Myakka City.
Deputies say they were called to the scene of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, and when they arrived they say a 17-year-old boy was found dead and they noticed another teen, a 15-year-old, had been shot.
According to deputies, the boy was flown out to an area hospital in stable condition and he is expected to survive.
“Amazed, just pure amazement, it’s so quiet here”
Kelly Taylor lives in the area and says she is shocked to know that a teen was killed in her neighborhood.
“It puts a little fear in ya, especially to know it was this close to my house... We were amazed ... the kid was so young”, Taylor says.
Deputies say those two teens and four other males (another 14-year-old, another 17-year-old, and two 21-year-olds) tried to buy and sell medical marijuana edibles.
MCSO says the victims and the suspects drove to the location and were in their vehicles when the suspects attempted to rob the victims of the edibles and multiple gunshots were fired at the victims.
Deputies say that all of the suspects are now in custody. They arrested two teens and two adults, 21-year-old David Consuegra Jr and 21-year-old Hugo Maldonado.
Sheriff Rick Wells says this was a drug deal gone bad.
“People know that drug dealers have narcotics they know if they have money and they want it. And this was all about trying to get in and steal from these drug dealers... And unfortunately, you have all these young men whose lives have been ruined”, says Sheriff Wells.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
