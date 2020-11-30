Special guest to highlight Tidewell Foundation’s Giving Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Giving Tuesday is a huge day for Tidewell and hundreds of other nonprofits.
In fact Tidewell does have a very special guest all lined up.
Ben Nemtin will be joining in on Tidewell Foundation’s virtual community celebration on Giving Tuesday between 9am and 10am. The bestselling author and MTV star is hoping to help give a little financial boost to the nonprofit organization with his appearance.
“The goal is to give a little bit of a jolt of inspiration and reenergize folks around the idea that it’s possible to continue to pursue your goals and dreams in this time when we feel most disconnected,” said Nemtin. “We can continue to go after those goals if it’s going to refuel us and reenergize us.”
Tidewell is an organization focusing on hospice care in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto Counties. Giving Tuesday is vital for them to continue doing the important work they do on a daily basis.
“It’s an opportunity nonprofits get to step in front of donors, to remind them that it’s now the holiday season, in the spirit of the holiday season it’s about giving to the community,” said Debbie Mason, President of Tidewell Foundation.
Mason says that anyone who donates to Tidewell, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation will match up to $20,000. On top of that, she’s very excited about their special guest.
“Being able to bring that to our community for free, for anyone who wants to hear him particularly right now,” said Mason. “This is the time for people, we can all use a little bit more joy in our lives and a reminder of what matters.”
Nemtin says what matters is being able to make a difference in people’s lives and getting them back on track.
“I would just encourage you now to do anything you can to take care of yourself,” said Nemtin.
For more information and to register for the free virtual community celebration featuring Ben Nemtin, you can log onto tidewellfoundation.org.
