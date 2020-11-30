Rain moves out, cold air moves in!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front moved through the Suncoast this morning. Gusty winds and a few heavy downpours moved in, and already out, with that front. So far SRQ airport has reported just 0.20″ of rain. An isolated shower is still possible and winds pick up, skies could clear a little in the afternoon and temps could even drop a few degrees. All this sets us up for a cold start to December.
Tuesday, December 1st, highs are in the low 60s, about 15 degrees below average. Strong winds out of the North will give us High Surf and Rip Current Advisories for Tuesday. Wednesday morning is our coldest time, near 40° in Sarasota and 30s inland, then we rebound into the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon.
We’re tracking another small storm with the potential of a few Thursday night/Friday showers, but highs will head back into the 70s. With any luck that storm moves out before the weekend.
