Rain moves out, cold air moves in!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front moved through the Suncoast this morning. Gusty winds and a few heavy downpours moved in, and already out, with that front. So far SRQ airport has reported just 0.20″ of rain. An isolated shower is still possible and winds pick up, skies could clear a little in the afternoon and temps could even drop a few degrees. All this sets us up for a cold start to December.