Paving for the City of Venice Water Main Replacement Phase 6 project rescheduled for Tuesday, other installations scheduled for this week

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The paving for the City of Venice Water Main Replacement Phase 6 project has been rescheduled for Tuesday due to inclement weather.
According to a press release from the city’s Public Information Officer, the contractor is only able to mill on Monday on Tampa Avenue West. As a result of this, the Tampa Avenue West road closure is now through Tuesday until 5:00 p.m.
Traffic will be closed between Nokomis Avenue and North Tamiami Trail, and access to Calle del Mercade (Alley 50) will be limited to Nokomis Avenue North. All motorists should follow the posted traffic control signs.
This is not the only installation that will take place in the city this week.
Work will begin on Ringling Drive South at the northwest corner of Base Avenue East for the installation of a new water main valve on the west side of the road right-of-way.
Water meters are being relocated on Harbor Drive South, Cooper Street, and Palmetto Court from easements to new service lines in the right-of-way.
Water meters are also being relocated on Ponce De Leon Avenue from rear easements to new service lines in the right-of-way.
On Valencia Road at Ocala Street, there will be an installation of a new water main valve on the east side of the road right-of-way and service line installations from the new water main to the right-of-way.
