Monday Morning Showers, then Colder!

By Noon most of the showers drop to the south, winds pick up, skies could clear a little in the afternoon and temps could even drop a few degrees. All this sets us up for a cold start to December. Tuesday, December 1st, highs are in the low 60s, about 15 degrees below average. Strong winds out of the North will give us High Surf and Rip Current Advisories for Tuesday. Wednesday morning is our coldest time, near 40° in Sarasota and 30s inland, then we rebound into the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon.