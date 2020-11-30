First Alert Weather: Monday, November 30, 2020 - Find your winter clothes because you’ll need them over the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season finally comes to an end today with a record shattering 30 named storms.
Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening as dry air continues to filter in across the Suncoast. Temperatures will continue to fall quickly through the evening with overnight lows falling into the low-50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with higher wind gusts.
For tomorrow, a cold and dry air mass will settle in place allowing for lots of sunshine and highs to top out in the upper-50s. Winds will be breezy out of the north 10-15 with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
Beach & Boating Forecast
There is a Small Craft Advisory and a High Surf Advisory in effect for the Suncoast Gulf waters through Tuesday afternoon. Seas will be at 5-7 feet with choppy conditions on bay and inland waters.
