Englewood teen killed in fatal crash Sunday on I-75 northbound and State Road 93 in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood teen was killed in a fatal crash on Sunday on I-75 northbound and State Road 93 (mile marker 231) in Palmetto.
This incident took place around 8:50 p.m. and it was a vehicle versus a pedestrian.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say the 28-year-old driver of a 2018 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on I-75 and State Road 93, when a pedestrian, the 18-year-old from Englewood, was crossing the roadway and approaching the grassy area.
According to troopers, the driver didn’t see the pedestrian while he was attempting to avoid slower traffic on I-75 after receiving information about crash that had taken place in the area.
Troopers say the driver hit the pedestrian with the front of the truck, and the pedestrian was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
FHP says that this crash remains under investigation.
