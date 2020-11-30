Deputies conducting homicide investigation in Myakka City on Verna Bethany Road

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are conducting a homicide investigation on Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 East in Myakka City.
Deputies say they were called to the scene of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, and when they arrived they say a 17-year-old Hispanic boy was found dead and they noticed another teen, a 14-year-old Hispanic boy, had been shot.
According to deputies, the boy was flown out to an area hospital in stable condition and he is expected to survive.
Law enforcement officers (LEO’s) say that those two teens and four other males (another 14-year-old, another 17-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old) tried to buy and sell medical marijuana edibles.
MCSO says the victims and the suspects drove to the location and were in their vehicles when the suspects attempted to rob the victims of the edibles and multiple gunshots were fired at the victims.
Deputies say that all of the suspects are now in custody. They had been searching for the 21-year-old on Monday morning, but he has since been located.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information about this incident should call MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.