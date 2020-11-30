12 Days of Giving Food and Toy Drive begins in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12 Days of Giving Food and Toy Drive began on Monday in the City of North Port.
The drive will be happening until Friday, December 11.
For the community food drive, those who would like to participate are being asked to donate non-perishable food, paper products, zip-top bags, and/or food storage containers to be handed out through North Port’s Social Services.
For the community toy drive, those who would like to participate are being asked to donate new unwrapped toys for children up to 14 years of age to be distributed through North Port’s Social Services.
The following are a list of drop off locations for the items:
- North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Boulevard
- North Port Police Department, 4980 City Hall Boulevard
- Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 West Price Boulevard
- North Port Public Works Administration, 1100 North Chamberlain Boulevard
- North Port Utilities, 6644 Price Boulevard
For more information about the 12 Days of Giving Food and Toy Drive, call 941-429-7188 or send an email to this email address.
