Sunday travel weather and Monday rain

Behind the front we get some wind and much colder air to start December. Wednesday morning is our coldest time with lows dropping to the 30s and low 40s in central Florida, even below freezing into the Panhandle. Slightly warmer air is back to end the week ahead of cold front #2. More rain will develop late Thursday and into Friday. Right now indications are that the rain will move out for next weekend, along with cooler temps once again.