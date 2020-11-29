Sunday travel weather and Monday rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking cold front #1 Sunday and Monday. This front will bring rain and possible severe thunderstorms to the north Sunday, slowing down the voyage home for some into the Panhandle and farther west, also into Georgia. Travel south of the Suncoast will be quiet and uneventful.
And what’s left of the moisture with the front comes into the Suncoast Monday morning, which will likely slow down the morning commute as we head back to the work week.
Behind the front we get some wind and much colder air to start December. Wednesday morning is our coldest time with lows dropping to the 30s and low 40s in central Florida, even below freezing into the Panhandle. Slightly warmer air is back to end the week ahead of cold front #2. More rain will develop late Thursday and into Friday. Right now indications are that the rain will move out for next weekend, along with cooler temps once again.
