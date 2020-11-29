Lanes blocked as troopers investigate deadly crash in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office along the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on the intersection of North River Road and Center Road in Venice.
The crash happened around 5:20 a.m., Sunday morning, involving a single fatality.
The road will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
No more details have been released at this time. Stick with ABC7 for any traffic updates.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.