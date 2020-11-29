Hundreds of guardsmen deployed from the Palmetto Armory

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday morning, families and loved ones said their last goodbyes as 200 Florida Army National Guard deployed to their next mission.
Aaron Perez says it’s hard to be leaving his family but says they understand how important it is that he serves his country.
“They understand that I’m proud of wearing this uniform or in the flag. It means so much to me as an American this is my country, my home and they know that this is more important,” says Perez.
The guardsmen spent over a year of intense training.
“We went through a lot different steps, a lot of different stages. We crawled, Walked in we ran. Im thankful for all of it, we’re probably ready to do this mission,” says Gustavo Perez.
The guardsmen will be deploying to two different locations, a base in Washington, DC, and a base in Europe.
