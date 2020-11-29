First Alert Weather: Sunday, November 29, 2020 - Iso. strong storms in the morning with temperatures falling during the day

There is a ‘Marginal Risk’ for isolated strong to severe storms tomorrow morning. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Suncoast bringing the threat of damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. Once the front moves through skies will gradually begin to clear through the afternoon. Winds will increase out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures will only get to 73-75 degrees before temperature begin falling behind the cold front.