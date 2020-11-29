First Alert Weather: Sunday, November 29, 2020 - Iso. strong storms in the morning with temperatures falling during the day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Clouds will gradually increase tonight with a stray shower or storm possible after midnight. It will be mild overnight with lows falling to 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
There is a ‘Marginal Risk’ for isolated strong to severe storms tomorrow morning. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Suncoast bringing the threat of damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning. Once the front moves through skies will gradually begin to clear through the afternoon. Winds will increase out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures will only get to 73-75 degrees before temperature begin falling behind the cold front.
Beach & Boating Forecast
There is a Small Craft Exercise Caution along the coast with a Small Craft Advisory in effect for the Suncoast waters 20-60 NM offshore. Seas will be at 3-5 feet and will increase to 5-7 feet during the evening. There will be a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.
