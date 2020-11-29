FDOH reports more than 6,400 new COVID-19 cases in Monday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 6,486 new cases of COVID-19 and a 8.38% positivity rate on its Monday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 97 new deaths since Sunday. Since March, there have been 999,319 cases statewide and 18,597 deaths.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 16,860 Residents: 16,635 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 225
Conditions and Care Deaths: 374 Hospitalizations* Residents: 969 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 7,698 (46%) Female: 8,752 (53%) Unknown/No data: 185 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,500 (9%) White: 9,355 (56%) Other: 2,478 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 3,302 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,380 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 8,700 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 3,555 (21%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 13,763 Residents: 13,427 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 336
Conditions and Care Deaths: 389 Hospitalizations* Residents: 891 Non-Residents: 26
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 6,212 (46%) Female: 7,132 (53%) Unknown/No data: 83 (<1%)
Race: Black: 858 (6%) White: 8,520 (63%) Other: 1,239 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,810 (21%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,773 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 8,029 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 3,625 (27%)
