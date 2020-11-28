Warm Weekend, Cold Start to December!

We’re tracking a cold front that will move through Monday. Ahead of that front, thunderstorms will develop along much of the north Gulf coast Sunday afternoon. That could slow down travel to the north and northwest, including the Panhandle, on Sunday. What’s left of the rain pushes into the Suncoast by Monday morning, then tapering off later in the day. that could slow down the morning commute Monday to start the work week. And much cooler air moves in after the front for a chilly start to December Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday morning will be our coolest time with lows in the 40s! And yet another storm is likely to develop late Thursday for our first rain of December.