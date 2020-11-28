Thanksgiving Travel Home Forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Travel weather for the end of the Thanksgiving weekend will be a little slow to the north. That’s where rain and even some strong thunderstorms are lilkely to slow down travel by car or by air. Even the central states could have some airport delays, mainly due to windy conditions Sunday.
We’re tracking a cold front that will move through the Suncoast Monday. Ahead of that front, thunderstorms will develop along much of the north Gulf coast Sunday afternoon. And the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms for much of the southeast, including the Panhandle, on Sunday.
What’s left of the rain pushes into the Suncoast by Monday morning, then tapering off later in the day. that could slow down the morning commute Monday to start the work week. And much cooler air moves in after the front for a chilly start to December Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday morning will be our coolest time with lows in the 40s!
And yet another storm is likely to develop late Thursday for our first rain of December.
