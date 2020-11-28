Strong cold front to bring the coldest air of the season to the Suncoast next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
An area of low pressure currently developing over the southern plains will track along the Gulf coast through Sunday before moving rapidly to the Mid-Atlantic region early Monday morning. This will bring a strong cold front across the state of Florida late Monday morning and early afternoon. A secondary front on Tuesday will reinforce the cold & dry air overhead bringing the coldest temperatures of the season. Parts of the Florida panhandle will likely see temperatures fall below freezing on Wednesday morning.
Dust off the jackets and get a pair of gloves ready for that Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures are expected to start off in the low-40s across the Suncoast, with wind chills likely in the 30s for Wednesday morning.
There will be a line of broken showers and thunderstorms ahead and along the initial cold front on Monday morning that will move across the Suncoast. There is a ‘Marginal Risk’ for isolated strong storms through Monday afternoon. The main threats include strong winds and frequent lightning with any thunderstorms that develop. While, there is a relatively low risk for tornadoes an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
There doesn’t seem to be a significant amount of rain associated with this front will some of our high resolution models indicating anywhere from 0.10-0.50′' with isolated areas seeing up to 0.75′'.
