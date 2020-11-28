More than 7,100 new COVID-19 cases statewide reported by FDOH in Sunday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 7,179 new cases of COVID-19 and a 7.833% positivity rate on its Sunday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 58 new deaths since Saturday. Since March, there have been 992,660 cases statewide and 18,500 deaths.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 16,703 Residents: 16,480 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 223
Conditions and Care Deaths: 371 Hospitalizations* Residents: 967 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 41
Gender: Male: 7,626 (46%) Female: 8,682 (53%) Unknown/No data: 172 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,490 (9%) White: 9,295 (56%) Other: 2,476 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 3,219 (20%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,360 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 8,634 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 3,486 (21%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 13,647 Residents: 13,324 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 323
Conditions and Care Deaths: 389 Hospitalizations* Residents: 889 Non-Residents: 26
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 48
Gender: Male: 6,173 (46%) Female: 7,071 (53%) Unknown/No data: 80 (<1%)
Race: Black: 855 (6%) White: 8,421 (63%) Other: 1,243 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,805 (21%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,755 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 7,939 (60%) Unknown/No Data: 3,630 (28%)
