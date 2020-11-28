Holiday Weekend Travel Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking a cold front that will move through the Gulf states this weekend, then the Suncoast on Monday. Ahead of that front, thunderstorms will develop along much of the north Gulf coast Sunday afternoon. That could slow down travel to the north and northwest, including the Panhandle, on Sunday. A few strong or severe thunderstorms are also possible in the Panhandle and other parts of the southeast Sunday afternoon,