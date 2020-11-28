First Alert Weather: Saturday, November 28, 2020 - A warm Sunday with a blast of cold air arriving early next week

Wind chills in the 30s likely on Wednesday morning

First Alert Weather: Saturday, November 28, 2020 - A warm Sunday with a blast of cold air arriving early next week
wx_noel_11-28
By Noel Rehm | November 28, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 11:49 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Skies will be partly cloudy with patchy fog once again developing throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be light and variable and temperatures will fall into the mid-60s.

First Alert Weather 11pm_11-28

For tomorrow, an increase in low level moisture will allow partly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the low-80s and winds will be light out of the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance for a stray shower or storm late in the evening ahead of an approaching cold front that will move through the Suncoast late Monday morning.

Beach & Boating Forecast

Seas will be at less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 4.6, which is moderate.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.