First Alert Weather: Saturday, November 28, 2020 - A warm Sunday with a blast of cold air arriving early next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be partly cloudy with patchy fog once again developing throughout the overnight hours. Winds will be light and variable and temperatures will fall into the mid-60s.
For tomorrow, an increase in low level moisture will allow partly sunny skies. Temperatures will top out in the low-80s and winds will be light out of the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance for a stray shower or storm late in the evening ahead of an approaching cold front that will move through the Suncoast late Monday morning.
Beach & Boating Forecast
Seas will be at less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be at 4.6, which is moderate.
