Ex-Trump campaign aide sues over Russia probe surveillance

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Page, who was the target of a secret surveillance warrant during the FBI’s Russia investigation says in a federal lawsuit filed Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, that he was the victim of “unlawful spying.” The suit from Carter Page alleges a series of omissions and errors made by FBI and Justice Department officials in applications they submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to eavesdrop on Page on suspicion that he was an agent of Russia. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/AP)