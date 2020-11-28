Driver successfully exits vehicle unharmed after falling asleep at wheel and driving into pond

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say that a 59-year-old Sarasota man is unharmed after successfully getting out of his vehicle that he drove into a pond after falling asleep while operating the steering wheel.
The incident took place on Bahia Vista Street and South Packinghouse Road in the city of Sarasota around 4:30 a.m.
Troopers say the man was traveling in his Buick sedan eastbound on Bahia Vista Street while approaching South Packinghouse Road, when he fell asleep behind the wheel and drove into the pond.
According to troopers, he was able to get out of the sedan before police and EMS services arrived.
The Florida Wildlife and Conservation Commission (FWC) and Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Dive Team provided assistance with clearing the submerged vehicle.
There were no injuries and there were also not any other vehicles involved in this incident.
