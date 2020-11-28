Average of $137 to be spent on gifts for pets

(CNN) - With Black Friday behind us, holiday shopping is well underway, and who deserves a gift this year more than our four legged friends?
Santa can’t possibly forget all the dogs and cats who have kept us in such good company in 2020 while we’re sheltering in place.
A new poll says half of americans are putting their pets on their gift lists, planning to spend an average of $137 on their furry friends. Dogs are expected to fetch more gifts than cats, according to the new National Confidence Poll by Suntrust Bank.
The most common pet gift selections are new treats and toys, followed by holiday clothing. But pet experts say the best gift you can give your furry friend this holiday season is just more time with you.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.