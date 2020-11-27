What to expect at the UTC Mall on Black Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Mall at University Town Center will be open Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Because of the pandemic many stores within the mall will use digital Q lines to help control how many people are in their store at once.
“You’ll be able to show up to a store, give them your phone number. If there’s a line you will actually get texted how long the wait is and what time to come back so that way there aren’t too many people in the store and people aren’t standing in lines close to each other. You can go walk around while you’re waiting in line, so a more enjoyable experience from that part,” said the UTC Mall’s Marketing Director, Lauren Clark.
Some stores are asking people to make reservations to shop for Black Friday, such as Apple. The UTC mall also offers park and stay options, which allows people to buy items from the mall online or over the phone and then drive to the UTC Mall to pick up the items curbside.
Clark said last year the busiest time period at the mall was between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. She said their parking lot was at full capacity with people even parked on the grass during that time frame. Clark encourages people to shop early or later at night if they want to avoid the crowds.
