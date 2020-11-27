Small Business Saturday and Giving Tuesday aim to help the Suncoast flourish economically and philanthropically

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -While Black Friday is underway the next few days are big shopping and giving days on the Suncoast and beyond.
With Small Business Saturday upon us and Giving Tuesday around the corner people in our community are ready to see the Suncoast flourish.
“We need to support those small businesses,” said Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President, Heather Kasten earlier this week.
Kasten said a day like Small Business Saturday is important to get our local economy buzzing especially in a year like 2020.
“Lets keep the money here in our own community,” said Kasten.
Owners of small businesses say a day like this could bring much needed funds to stay open or grow.
“Every sale just goes so far for everyone, that’s not just me. People that own small businesses are really trying to follow their dreams, said So Golden Boutique owner, Jordan Gorrell.
So Golden Boutique owner Jordan Gorrell says opening a small businesses has been something she’s always wanted to do. She’s a one woman operation trying to make a mark on the Suncoast.
“I feel for the people that had to shut down their businesses, that’s such a tough call to make,” said Gorrell. “Everybody is just so helpful and it’s so inviting.”
She says it’s great to be a part of a community like this and hopes people really support Small Businesses on Saturday.
From Small Businesses Saturday to Giving Tuesday, it’s all about helping our community flourish.
“People are encouraged to give to non-profits that are doing good things,” said the CEO and President of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, Maribeth Phillips.
Phillips leads the charge at Meal on Wheels Plus of Manatee and this Giving Tuesday they’re partnering up with All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota and ABC7 to help maximize the amount of money that is donated to help feed people on the Suncoast.
“This year more than ever I hope that people will recognize the need, it’s very real,” said Phillips.
Phillips along with the team at All Faiths Food Bank will be doing a dollar match up to 50-thousand dollars to help double the communities contributions on Tuesday.
Sandra Frank the CEO of All Faiths Food bank says this day could make a lasting impact beyond 2020.
“I would hope that people would look in their hearts and look at what they have and think about others who are needing their help probably for the first time in their lives,” said Frank.
