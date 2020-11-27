Holiday Weekend Travel Forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thanksgiving weather was so pleasant, let’s do it again - This time with a turkey sandwich! Warm temps in the low 80s continue for the rest of the holiday weekend, still with the possibility of some early morning fog, especially on Saturday. Any fog that might develop would burn off after 8am.
We continue to track a strong cold front for Sunday night and Monday. This front will bring rain to the northern Gulf states Sunday, which could affect travel conditions. Then that rain develops for the Suncoast by Monday morning and will slow down the return of the work week.
And when the rain ends late Monday, much cooler air is still on track, including highs in the 60s to start December, and lows dropping into the 40s by Wednesday morning!
