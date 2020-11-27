Holiday Weekend Travel Forecast

Holiday Weekend Travel Forecast
Holiday Weekend Travel Forecast
By Mike Modrick | November 27, 2020 at 4:36 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 4:36 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thanksgiving weather was so pleasant, let’s do it again - This time with a turkey sandwich! Warm temps in the low 80s continue for the rest of the holiday weekend, still with the possibility of some early morning fog, especially on Saturday. Any fog that might develop would burn off after 8am.

Holiday Weekend Travel Forecast
Holiday Weekend Travel Forecast

We continue to track a strong cold front for Sunday night and Monday. This front will bring rain to the northern Gulf states Sunday, which could affect travel conditions. Then that rain develops for the Suncoast by Monday morning and will slow down the return of the work week.

Highs Monday
Highs Monday (Source: Station)

And when the rain ends late Monday, much cooler air is still on track, including highs in the 60s to start December, and lows dropping into the 40s by Wednesday morning!

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.