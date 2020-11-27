First Alert Weather: Friday, November 27, 2020 - Strongest cold front of the season arrives on Monday bringing numerous showers & storms to the Suncoast

A strong cold front will usher in the coldest weather of the season on Monday. This front will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms to the area through Monday afternoon. Isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out along and ahead of the front. Models suggest the rain totals range anywhere from 0.25-0.50′' with higher rain totals for areas that see any thunderstorm activity. High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 70s early Monday with temperatures gradually falling behind the front. Highs will top out in the low-to-mid 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Plus, temperatures will start out in the 40s on Wednesday.