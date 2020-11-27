FDOH reports over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting 6,674 new cases of COVID-19 and a 6.16% positivity rate on its Friday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 109 new deaths since Wednesday. Since March, there have been 979,020 cases statewide and 18,363 deaths.
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 16,474 Residents: 16,258 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 216
Conditions and Care Deaths: 368 Hospitalizations* Residents: 962 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 7,519 (46%) Female: 8,570 (53%) Unknown/No data: 169 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,472 (9%) White: 9,165 (56%) Other: 2,471 (15%) Unknown/No Data: 3,150 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,326 (27%) Not-Hispanic: 8,506 (52%) Unknown/No Data: 3,426 (21%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 13,375 Residents: 13,070 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 305
Conditions and Care Deaths: 388 Hospitalizations* Residents: 886 Non-Residents: 26
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 47
Gender: Male: 6,051 (46%) Female: 6,940 (53%) Unknown/No data: 79 (<1%)
Race: Black: 847 (6%) White: 8,176 (63%) Other: 1,233 (9%) Unknown/No Data: 2,814 (22%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,718 (13%) Not-Hispanic: 7,722 (59%) Unknown/No Data: 3,630 (28%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.